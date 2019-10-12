Kathleen Black Midkiff
On Saturday October 5, Kathleen Black Midkiff passed away peacefully. Kathleen was born in Temple on January 4, 1930. She was the daughter of Edgar and Kate (Key) Black and sister of Earl Black. Finishing high school at age 16, she first attended Christian College in Springfield, Missouri, and then the University of Texas, graduating with a degree in home economics. It was at school in Austin that she met and married Francis Morris Midkiff, Jr.
She and Morris moved to Wiesbaden, Germany, where he served in the U. S. Air Force from 1954-56. Perhaps it was this stay in Europe that ignited her life-long love for travel and seeing new cultures.
The growing family returned to Texas in 1956 and settled in Dallas. Later they moved to San Antonio, and then on to Chicago, London, Madrid, and finally back to Chicago, where Kathleen began her very successful career as a corporate travel agent. In 1992 Kathleen retired and returned to Temple to live in her girlhood home on North 9th St. She continued her mother’s legacy, nurturing azaleas that were famous in Temple.
A devout Catholic, she was active in every church she attended. At her last church, St. Mary’s in Temple, she served as a Eucharistic Minister, taking Communion to shut-ins.
She spent her retirement enjoying her two great passions of travel and bridge. She visited many countries on six continents (riding camels, elephants and clipper ships!). She was a competitive bridge player, achieving the rank of Life Master in 2006. Kathleen continued playing and winning bridge tournaments into her 80’s.
Needlepoint was another love. While in England she honed her skill at The Royal School of Needlework. Her home was filled with many beautiful examples of her taste and talent.
Late in life Kathleen suffered a series of physical accidents which limited her mobility, but she met these setbacks with a fierce determination to maintain her independence, helped by her good friend and caregiver, Katherine Davis.
She is survived by her four children: Leslie (Joe) DeBauche, Brian Midkiff, Claire (Ronnie) Sullivan, and John (Jackie) Midkiff. Kathleen loved her six grandchildren: Dillon, Harry and Sally DeBauche; Clinton and David Johnson; Gabriel Pernot, and her nephew, Richard Black. They, as well as her many friends, will remember Kathleen as a gracious, generous woman of quiet dignity.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th, at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple with Rev. Ranjan Cletus as celebrant. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, please remember Kathleen with a donation to the Temple Public Library or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Paid Obituary