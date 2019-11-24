Ro Jean Booth
Ro Jean Booth, age 87 of Temple, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at a local care center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2:00pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Dallas – Ft. Worth National Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 10-11:00am Tuesday prior to the funeral service.
Ro Jean was born on July 22, 1932 in Frederick, Okla to C. O. and Lela Laney Pinson. She graduated from Apache High School, Apache, Okla. And was attending Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasaw, Okla. When she married Truman Booth on March 29, 1952. She worked in Banking and was an auditor for Sears Robuck in several cities, following her husband who was making a career in the U.S. Air Force. In December of 2010, she moved to Temple, Texas with her husband. Mrs. Booth was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Booth; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.O. Pinson, two brothers, Ray Dean and Gary Don, and one sister, Betty Gray.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Truman Booth of Temple; one son, Johnny D. Booth and wife Sue of Little Elm, Texas; five grandchildren, Melissa Renner and husband David, Matthew Booth wife Rocio, Crystalyn Cook and husband Zachery, Garrett Booth and wife Irin, and Grayson Booth; and six great grandchildren.
Memorial may be given in Mrs. Booth’s name to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, 1102 S. 51st Street, Temple, Texas 76504.
Paid Obituary