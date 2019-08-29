SALADO — Services for John Sinclair Janda, 70, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with David Mosser officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Janda died Sunday, Aug. 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 3, 1948, in Inglewood, Calif., to Marion Frances and Julia Belfontaine Janda. He graduated from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena in 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy and received a degree in radar/microwave technology. He married Kathleen Ellen Watson on April 25, 1970. He worked for Northrop Grumman in research and development.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Jason and Alan Janda; a daughter, Deanna Ortiz; a brother, David Janda; a sister, Christine Ammon; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prostate Cancer Research.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.