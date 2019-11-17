James “Jim” Raymond Litzman, 90, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Alma Lizman Sr.; his loving wife of 67 years, Joycelyn Litzman; and brother, Henry “Jay” Litzman Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Ricky James Litzman and wife, Judy; daughters, Karon Ann Beukema, Diane Margaret Williamson, Jan Francis Krpec, and Lori Marie Wolter and husband, Gale; brother, Robert “Bob”Litzman and wife, Etta; sisters, Margaret Laverne “Ma” Schiller, Doris Marie “Tu” Litzman Fitzgerald and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Jimmy Litzman, Chad Litzman, Scott Litzman, Jeff Goff, Jennifer Smith, Jannah Goff, Sherri Spain, Aaron Williamson, Eric Williamson, Jason Williamson, Amy Ryan; great grandchildren, Kasey Litzman, Joshua Litzman, Chloe Litzman, Emma Litzman, Grant Smith, Kayla smith, Brett Smith, Noah Hardy, Lea Hardy, Lucas Hardy, Megan Gutierrez, Luca Gutierrez, Madelyn Spain, Sofia Williamson, Brianna Williamson, Avery Williamson, Jaxon Williamson, Alexus Perez, Tristan Litzman, Landin Litzman, Maddox Litzman, Halle Ryan, Jacob Ryan; great-great grandchildren, Kyla Perez, Reyes “Bubba” Perez; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Jim grew up in Burlington and graduated from Rosebud High School. He was an excellent provider for his family and worked for many years as a Supervisor for Houston Lighting & Power. Jim was known to even take on two or three jobs at a time to make sure he took care of everyone. He loved his family very much and was affectionately known as “Paw Paw” to his grandchildren and “Paw Paw Bubba” to his great grandchildren. Jim loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling, dancing, bird hunting and fishing. He cherished spending time with his family and was extremely proud of all their accomplishments. Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A visitation and rosary for Jim will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. The visitation will be held from 3:00 until 5:00 pm with the Rosary recited beginning at 3:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 20120 FM 485, Cyclone, Texas 76519 with Father Ranjan Cletus officiating. Interment will follow at Barclay Cemetery in Barclay, Texas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.