BELTON — Services for Christopher Rivers Jr., 27, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Rivers died Saturday, Nov. 9, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 6, 1992, at Fort Hood to Christopher Sr. and Sherneatha Rivers. He graduated from Worthington Christian High School in Worthington, Ohio, in 2010. He served in the U.S. Army. He received his bachelor’s degree from Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh in 2014. He married Makaela Lawson on Nov. 4, 2017, in Belton. He was a member of Faith Ministries in Columbus, Ohio.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; his father of Houston; his mother of Lutz, Fla.; a brother, Jonathan Rivers of Mississippi; and three sisters, Algee Rivers of Waco, Devin Rivers of Chicago and Bri Gatlin of Alabama.
Memorials may be made to Carry the Load; or Folds of Honor.