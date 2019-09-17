Services for Georgia Ann Hall, 81, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Hall died Friday, Sept. 13.
She was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Tribune, Kan. She attended schools in Leoti, Kan. She worked at First National Bank in Killeen.
She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel L. Bloedorn.
Survivors include her husband, Harry R. Hall Sr.; a son, Scott Bloedorn of Rogers; three stepsons, Harry R. Hall Jr. of Tampa, Fla., David W. Hall of Hudson, Wis., and Robert Wayne Hall of Dickson, Tenn.; a stepdaughter, Nancy Beard of Nashville, Tenn.; three sisters, Bobbie Haverfield and Virginia Green, both of Garden City, Kan., and Irma Pietz of Holcomb, Kan.; a brother, Douglas Bishop of Ulysses, Kan.; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.