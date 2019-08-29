BELTON — Services for John Lewis Cramer Jr., 43, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at New Life Fellowship Church in Belton.
Mr. Cramer died Monday, Aug. 26.
He was born Aug. 4, 1976, in Temple to John Cramer Sr. and Betty Burrier. He worked in the HVAC trade.
Survivors include his father and stepmother, Wanda Cramer; his mother and stepfather, Donald James Stoup; a son, Anthony Lee; three daughters, Charlie Rose, Jasmine Rae and Michelle Lynn; a brother, Joe Lee Cramer; a sister, Amanda Jean; a stepbrother, Glenn; three stepsisters, Brandy Rea, Juanita and Tabitha; and 12 grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.