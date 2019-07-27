Services for Robert Don Reid, 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Reid died Tuesday, July 23, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 10, 1935, in Temple to Robert and Dessie Hill Reid. He married Betty Phelps. She preceded him in death. He married Bobbie Jean Reid. She preceded him in death in 2003. He was a carpenter and teacher at Temple High School and Hillsboro. He was a member of the National Rifle Association.
He also was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Reid of Killeen and Terry Reid of Temple; a daughter, Tammy Weaver of Temple; a sister, Pauline Tippit of Temple; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.