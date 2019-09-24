ROCKDALE — Services for Donny Archer, 74, of Milano will be 11 a.m. Friday in Bartlett Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Stephens officiating.
Mr. Archer died Friday, Sept. 20, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 16, 1944, in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to Ralph and Lena Harron Archer. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Alcoa in Rockdale.
Survivors include a son, Daniel Archer of Hare; and three sisters, Sandra Barrett, Joann Dyer and Mary Jean Courtright, all of Tennessee.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.