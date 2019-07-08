Services for Cherie Lynn Baird, 53, of Austin and formerly of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Melissa Blessing officiating.
Ms. Baird died Wednesday, July 3, at her residence.
She was born July 31, 1965, in Temple to Charles and Donna Sodek Baird. She attended Belton schools. She worked in home health care.
Survivors include two sons, Steven Peck and Michael Thompson, both of Temple; her parents of Belton; and two sisters, Trish Dayton of Temple and Tracy LeBlanc of San Antonio.