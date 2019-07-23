Gregory Brian “Greg” Bond, Sr.
Gregory Brian “Greg” Bond, Sr., 66, of Belton passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Baylor-Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
Funeral services for Greg will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Dossman Funeral Home chapel in Belton with Brent Eaton officiating.
Greg was born on August 24, 1952 in Bryan, Texas to Roger Earl and Lois (Massey) Bond. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree, from UMHB in 1977 with a degree in nursing, and he received his Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration from the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Bond worked at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple for 32 years, retiring in 2006 as the director of Infection Control (1974-2006). Greg then began a career at Temple College in Temple, Texas where he served as the Director of Vocational Nursing for 10 years before retiring in 2017. Mr. Bond also served in the US Air Force Reserves as a flight nurse for 13 years. He married Susan Gierisch on January 4, 1974 in Bryan, Texas and they were married for over 45 years before he passed away. He was a good Baptist, Christian man who was always willing to help others in need, and was always willing to listen and lend a shoulder to cry on.
Mr. Bond had a lifelong passion for nursing. He passed that passion on not only to his numerous patients over the years, but also to his students. He loved his students and staff deeply, and enjoyed teaching and lecturing. His passion for nursing was only eclipsed by his love of football. Whether it was cheering on his beloved Texas Aggies or the Cru at UMHB, he rarely missed a game. He was one of the original season ticket holders at UMHB and could be found watching the games while in recovery from lung transplant. Greg was also an avid Houston Astros fan, a love that began when they were still known as the Colt 45s. Mr. Bond was also an avid reader with a large library, oftentimes being heard saying “I have a book on that.” He will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, nurse, educator, mentor, and friend to many.
Greg was preceded in death by his father Roger Bond and his mother Lois (Massey) Bond; and his mother in law Golda Gierisch. Survivors include his wife Susan G. Bond; sons Brian Bond and his wife Amanda and their sons Carson, Dylan, and Brycen; and Steven Bond and his wife Lesa and their daughter Kailyn; sister Terri Bond Brenton and her husband Charles Brenton,III; her sons Jacob Brenton; and James Brenton and his wife Elise and their children Phoebe, Benjamin, and John; father in law Johnny Gierisch, Sr.; sister in law Diane Gierisch; and brothers in law Gary Gierisch and Johnny Gierisch, Jr. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A visitation was held on Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Paid Obituary