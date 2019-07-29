Robert Don Reid, age 84, of Temple passed quietly from this life during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Scott and White Hospital in Temple with his family by his side. Born on the 10th day of June 1935 in Temple he was the son of Robert and Dessie (Hill) Reid.
In his early years Robert married Betty Phelps. Their union would eventually add 1 daughter and 2 sons to the family. Later in life Robert would marry again to Bobbie Jean Reid. Together Bobbie and Robert walked hand-in-hand building a life together until Bobbie’s passing in 2003.
Robert was a carpenter and a teacher by trade. Before beginning his teaching career, he was a wooden floor and cabinet maker. He began his teaching career at Temple High School as a shop teacher. He taught at Temple for 11 years before accepting a position at Hillsboro as a shop teacher where he spent 19 years before retiring in 2000. Robert loved teaching school and he was good at it. For the 1994-95 school year, Robert was given the Outstanding Teacher Award for Region 6 which Hillsboro was apart of. Robert was an outdoorsman in every sense of the word. He loved nature and all the beauty that it had to offer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping as well as raising Beefmaster cattle. He loved the country lifestyle. Later in life, after Bobbie passed away, Robert took up dancing 2 to 3 times a week. When not at home you were sure to find him either at the Cotton Club in Granger or Bo’s Barn in Temple dancing the night away. Robert was a member of the National Rifle Association and loved to listen to Ted Nugent. Even as an older retired gentleman he went to a Ted Nugent concert and loved every minute of it. He has been a resident of Troy-Temple area for almost his entire life except for the years he was teaching in Hillsboro.
Robert is preceded in death by his first wife Betty who he was married to for 26 years, his second wife Bobbie who he was married to for 19 years as well as his parents Robert and Dessie, 1 grandson Kevin Murray, 1 brother Clarence Reid and 1 sister Lela May Kelley.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his 3 children, Tammy Weaver of Temple, Randy Reid of Killeen and Terry Reid and wife Marilyn of Temple. He also leaves 1 sister Pauline Tippit of Temple, 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 o’clock a.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home chapel in Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.