AUSTIN — A Mass of Christian Burial for Madolin Josephine Marburger Martinec, 96, of Austin and formerly of Cyclone will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin.
Mrs. Martinec died Tuesday, Sept. 24.
She was born July 25, 1923, in Cyclone to Hedwig and William Marburger. She married Joe Lee Martinec on Jan. 18, 1944. She worked at Austin State Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Bill Martinec; and a daughter, Virginia Iglesias.
Survivors include five sons, Joe David Martinec, Tom Martinec, Steve Martinec, Chris Martinec and Michael Martinec; five daughters, Catherine Lindsey, Michele Kelly, Monica Shea, Anne Marie Larsen and Gina Sweeny; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home in Austin; a rosary will be recited.