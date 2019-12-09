Services for Johnnie F. Cobb, 78, of Lago Vista will be noon today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cobb died Thursday, Dec. 5.
He was born July 14, 1941, in Swift, Mo., to Johnnie O. Cobb and Beatrice Brooks. He served the U.S. Navy. He married Mary Ann Cobb in 1963. He worked for Winchester Plumbing Co. in San Jose, Calif. He was the owner of Macks Plumbing in Clarksville.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Michael Cobb of Lago Vista; a daughter, Kristie Sailer of Lago Vista; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.