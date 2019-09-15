Services for Winston Gail Beam, 71, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Jason Norton officiating.
Mr. Beam died Friday, Sept. 13, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 15, 1947, in Brady to Chester H. and Lois O. Sharp Beam. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1966. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1971. He married Sue Ragsdale on June 16, 1984. He was a construction superintendent. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Kevin Beam of Ada, Okla., and Toby Wilson of Quanah; four daughters, Jamie Kirk of Davidsonville, Md., Lee Durrett of Anna, Michelle Champion of Providence Village and Callie Pettyjohn of Temple; five brothers, Jesse McCoy of Adamsville, Kenny Beam of Forney, Chester Beam and Chris Beam, both of Springtown, and Lester Beam of Morgan City, La.; and 18 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.