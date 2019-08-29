SALADO — Services for Gayla Sue Roberson, 72, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with Joe Keyes officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Roberson died Tuesday, Aug. 27, at a Belton care center.
She was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Lubbock to Luther and Jessie Swift. She graduated from Andrews High in 1966. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in 1970 with a degree in art. She married Jim Roberson on June 6, 1970. She was an elementary teacher and art teacher and retired from teaching in 2012. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Andrews and Salado.
Survivors include her husband; a son, John Roberson; a sister, Nancy Weissman of Waco; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at: alz.org/texascapital/donate
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.