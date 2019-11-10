ROSEBUD — Services for Alice Emma Gerngross, 95, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mrs. Gerngross died Friday, Nov. 8, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Jan. 24, 1924, in Clarkson to Elo and Cora Schuetze Chollett. She attended school in Clarkson. She graduated from nursing school at Kings Daughters Hospital in Temple. She married Melvin Gerngross on Feb. 23, 1941. She was a nurse at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Irlene Schneider of Temple; two sons, Malcolm Clay Gerngross of Bryan and Mark Gerngross of Rosebud; a brother, Harry Chollett of Temple; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s School Trust Fund, 1018 South 7th Street, Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.