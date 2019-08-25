Graveside funeral services for Sandra Lou Hicks Steger, 81, of Belton will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Chapelwood Memorial Cemetery in Texarkana, Texas.
She passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Creekside Terrace Rehabilitation.
She was born September 9, 1937 in Texarkana, Texas to George Lester and Eva Inez Vann Hicks. She married Kenneth Wayne Steger, Sr. on November 24, 1955 in Texarkana, Texas. Her main focus was her family, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved cooking, quilting, dancing, listening to music, fishing, and boating when younger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Connie Elaine Minnick; and sister and brother-in-law, Erma Nell Witterstaetten and husband Raymond.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Steger, Sr.; two sons, Kenneth Wayne Steger, Jr. and wife Kimberly and Gary Kevin Steger and wife Elizabeth; sister, Lana Dean Murphy and husband Arthur; six grandchildren, Kendra Williams and husband Marty, Paul Thurman, Jr. and wife Chesca, Eva Marie Steger, Maggie Ann Rivera, Jacob Kyle Steger and wife Mandy, and Ashley Ruth Steger; ten great grandchildren, Mikayla Saye, Marlee Williams, Kenny Lane Thurman, Logan Hunter Thurman, Jaxon Thurman, Dixie Thurman, Wade Ryan Steger, Lily Elizabeth Steger, McKenna McCord, and Brooklyn Renee Rivera; as well as many other family and friends.
The family will receive visitors from 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday August 25, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Belton.