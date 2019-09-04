Sandra (Sandy) was born on Saturday, May 26, 1945 in Victoria, Texas, the eldest child of James L. and Mildred Skrabanek Hejl. She departed this earthly life on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the age of 74 years, 3 months, and 5 days.
A lifelong member of Temple Brethren Church, Sandy served as church organist in the early 1960s, as a Brethren Youth Fellowship sponsor with her husband, Jim, and Kay and Dennis Klepper in the early 1970s, and as church librarian in the late 1980s-early 1990s. Sandy attended Academy ISD from First through Twelfth Grades, and during her senior year she was editor of the inaugural edition of the Academy ISD yearbook, The Bumblebee. Sandy was a 1963 honor graduate of Academy High School before graduating from Temple Junior College in 1965. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in 1967. Sandy was then employed by the Texas Employment Commission, first in Waco and then in the Temple office, and retired in 1997 as Unemployment Claims Specialist, following 30 years of service. On August 24, 1968, Sandy married Jimmie (Jim) Moseley and they were partners in life until Jim’s death in 2004.
Survivors include Sandy’s sister, Pat Williamson of Waco, Texas; her brother, Rev. James D. Hejl and his wife, Peggy, of Taylor, Texas; two nieces, Ashley Williamson of Boston, Massachusetts, and Courtney Hejl of Carrollton, Texas; a nephew, Christopher Hejl and his wife, Krista, of Oak Point, Texas; two great-nieces, Mckenzie and Aubrey Hejl; her beloved Welsh Corgi mix, Snickers; five cousins, Michael Hejl, Robert Hejl and his wife, Leah, Susan Hejl, Alan Totah and his wife, Debbie, and Ken Totah; and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
The family expresses their deepest appreciation to two very special ladies, June Marinek and Betty Collier, who were truly Sandy’s dear “angels” as her health declined this past year. Sandy was so blessed to have June and Betty in her life, and her family will forever be indebted to them for all the love and assistance they provided in Sandy’s time of need. In addition, the family acknowledges the excellent and loving care Sandy received from the nurses and staff in Skilled Nursing at Meridian of Temple Health Center. Finally, special acknowledgment goes to Nurse Rachel and Chaplain Steve of Interim Hospice for making Sandy’s last weeks and days more comfortable.
A funeral service will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.,
with the Rev. James Hejl officiating. Visitation will be at Scanio-Harper on Friday, September 6, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be in Greathouse Cemetery north of Little River-Academy.
Donations in Sandy’s memory may be given to your choice of: Cross Church on Bird Creek (formerly Temple Brethren Church), 2202 Bird Creek Drive, Temple, TX 76502; Taylor Brethren Church, P. O. Box 351, Taylor, TX 76574; Buckner International, 700 North Pearl Street, Suite 1200, Dallas, TX 75201, Designation: “Shoes for Orphan Souls;” or Baylor University, Office of University Advancement, One Bear Place #97050, Waco, TX 76798-7050, Designation: Louise Herrington School of Nursing Academic Building.
Online guestbook available at scanioharperfuneralhome.com.