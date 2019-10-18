Reba Marie
Carlander
Reba Marie Carlander, age 85, of Temple passed from this life during the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Scott and White Hospital in Temple. Born on the 12th day of May 1934 in Knoxville, TN she was the daughter of Bailey Powell and Vallie Dee Gragg Brock.
Reba grew up in Campaign, TN but as a teenager moved to Mentor, OH. Reba was a fun-loving person with children and grandchildren to keep her company. She loved to read, work crossword puzzles and loved all her pet cats. Reba was a loving mother and grandmother to her family and loved to spend time with them. When not with family you were sure to find her in Las Vegas or Reno hitting up the $1.00 slot machines and being very well taken care of by the casinos. Reba has been a resident of Temple since 2006.
She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her son Bruce Cleversy, 4 brothers Reed, Richard, Gleason and Ray Brock as well as her sister Ruth Whitworth.
Reba leaves behind her children J.R., David, Robert, and Kenneth Cleversy as well as Shelia O’Hara and Stephanie Riley. She also leaves behind her siblings Dorothy Smith, Wayne Brock, Debbie White. 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren are also surviving.
A funeral service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3 o’clock p.m. Reba’s ashes will be interred at the Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
