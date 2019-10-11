Services for Lois Jean “Mama Dixie” Chambers, 73, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Crestview Church of Christ in Temple with the Rev. Carlos Davis officiating.
Mrs. Chambers died Saturday, Oct. 5, in Temple.
She was born March 17, 1946, in Marlin to Raymond and Wiley Calvert Bowers. She graduated from Carver Senior High School. She was homemaker.
Survivors include two sons, Lance Bowers of Temple and Randell Bowers of Abilene; two daughters, Tammy Bowers of Temple and Ashley Roberts of St. Louis; a sister, Lavon Dykes of Bryan; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.