Funeral services for Melvin Houston, 88, of Giddings, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings with Rev. Chris Nietubicz and Rev. Robert Tiner officiating. Burial will follow in the Giddings City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present for visitation Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Melvin Ray Houston was born on June 20, 1931 in Bartlett, Texas to Morris Del and Ozzie Ruth (Shivers) Houston. He grew up in Little River/Academy, Texas. He graduated from Academy High School in 1948. In 1956 he was united in marriage to Julie Elizabeth Pace. To this union two sons were born, Timothy Joe Houston and Ronald Ray Houston. He worked as a terminal manager in Taylor, Texas for Central Freight Lines from which he retired after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Taylor Lions Club, and Christ Lutheran Church in Taylor. On November 25, 1988 he married Edna (Schautschick) Pietsch. After moving to Giddings in 2000 they joined Immanuel Lutheran Church. Melvin worked part time for Bob Gold Chevrolet in Giddings. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, singing, dancing, going to church and being with family friends.
Melvin passed away the evening of Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Mark’s Medical Center in La Grange.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Morris & Ozzie Houston; his first wife, Julie Houston; brother, Herbert Houston; brother-in-law, Frank Pitts and his daughter-in-law, Charlotte Houston.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Edna Houston of Giddings; two sons, Timothy Joe Houston of Temple and Ronald Ray Houston and his wife, Judy of Salado; two grandchildren, Nathan Ray Houston of Salado and Michele Houston of Salado; two step children, Jeffrey Pietsch and his wife, Danielle of Taylor and Kelly Suzanne Pietsch of Austin; three step grandchildren, Tevin Caldwell of California, Tenee Caldwell of Austin and Avriel Pietsch of Lubbock; four step greatgrandchildren, Harper of California, Za’Nae of Austin, Kieran of Austin and Jackson of Austin; sister, Margorie Pitts of Bell-Falls; sister-in-law, Marlene Houston of Waco; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alvin Schautschick and his wife, Marilyn of Giddings and Martin Schautschick and his wife, Ginny of Tanglewood as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Schautschick, Stephen Schautschick, Roger Houston, George Hernandez, Ralph Mutscher, and Jeffrey Lindeman. Honorary pallbearer will be Tevin Caldwell.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund, 300 North Grimes Street, Giddings, Texas 78942, Hospice Brazos Valley, 1048 North Jefferson Street, La Grange, Texas 78945 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.