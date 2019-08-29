BELTON — Services for Treela Richardson, 57, formerly of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Richardson died Tuesday, Aug. 27, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born Sept. 6, 1961, in Burnet to Billy Richardson and Dorothy Pritchard. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, James Holland of Kingsland; three sons, Shawn Brabandt of Kingsland, Joseph Brabandt of Michigan and Donnie Smith of Burnett; her mother of Kingsland; and a grandchild.
A visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.