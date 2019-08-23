BELTON — Services for Lt. David R. Potts retired, 63, of Belton, will be 10 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Bryan Patrick officiating.
Mr. Potts died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at a Temple hospital.
Mr. Potts was born June 26, 1956, in Belton to Arthur Neale Sr. and Dorothy Jane Daniel Potts. He married Sheila Alexander on May 26, 2011. He was a 1974 graduate of Belton High School. He worked for the Belton Fire Department as a fireman and EMS. He received Fireman EMS of the year. He attended Temple Junior College and received his police certification from Central Texas College in Killeen. He worked for the Belton Police Department, in 1985, he moved to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department where he served 28 years. He received many awards including the Sheriff’s award in 2012. He retired in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Jan. 9, 2019.
Survivors include two sons, David Roy Potts Jr. of Troy and Arthur Daniel Potts of Austin; two brothers, Neale Potts of Belton and Terry Potts of Salado; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Dorothy Daniel Potts Endowed Scholarship at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard.