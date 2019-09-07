BELTON — Services for Naomi Rhoades Lewis Ross, 78, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Ross died Thursday, Sept. 5, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 27, 1941, in Temple to C.Y. and Mary Alice Tutor Rhoades. She graduated from Temple High School in 1959. She attended Temple Junior College. She married L.B. Lewis on Aug. 14, 1959. He preceded her in death in 2009. She married Larry Ross on Sept. 29, 2012. She worked for Griggs Manufacturing in Belton and Best Rite Chalkboard in Temple. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Suzi Ricci in 2016.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Janah Bruton of Arlington and Karla Loechel of Belton; a brother, Ronnie Rhoades of Belton; two sisters, Jeanne Isdale of Harker Heights and Barbra Saxton of Lufkin; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.