Melvin Lee Myers passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas at the age of 83. He was the husband of Sharon, his loving wife of 40 years. They were married in Houston on March 10, 1979.
Melvin lived out his Christian faith throughout his life. He was very active in each church he belonged to in Houston, San Antonio and Temple. Mel served Meals On Wheels for many years. He was a proud Longhorn fan, loved square dancing with Hey Lollies in Houston, polka dancing at family reunions and Wurstfest, tubing down the Comal river in New Braunfels, golfing at Wildflower CC, and being a Bell County Master Gardener.
Melvin is survived by his wife, his 3 daughters, Sheryl Kowalczyk, Christine Lambden and Kathleen Simons; his loving pup, Tiffany; his 2 son-in-laws, Todd Kowalczyk and David Simons; his 5 grandchildren, Joshua, Joseph, Cara, Bradley and Brandy. He was proceeded in death by his son, Larry and puppies: Creampuff, Sadie, Susie and Sparky.
The memorial service is to be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00am at First United Methodist Church in Temple. A luncheon will be provided for family and friends following the service. Please let the family know if you plan to attend.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Meals On Wheels, 15 N 2nd St, Temple, TX 76501, (254)778-4221.
The family may be contacted through the daughter, Kathleen Simons, at (512)415-6498.