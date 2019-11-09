Services for Mary Ann Zatopek, 95, of Temple, will be 10 am Monday, November 11, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple with Father Luke Guzaldo officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in West, Texas. A time of visitation will be held from 6 – 8 pm Sunday, November 10, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple. Recitation of Holy Rosary will be at 7 pm.
Mrs. Zatopek passed away Monday, November 4, in Dallas, Texas.
Mary Ann Gerik was born December 25, 1923 in Tokio, Texas to Joe Gerik and Frances Stepan Gerik. Mary Ann attended Tokio School and St. Mary’s Catholic School and was a 1941 graduate of West High School. During World War II, she held a civil service position in Waco. She later worked as a bookkeeper for a paint company in downtown Waco, where she survived the 1953 tornado. After her marriage to Lad Zatopek, she settled in Temple where she lived for 55 years. Prior to relocating to Dallas to be closer to her family, Mary Ann was a resident at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Temple, where she enjoyed time with her many friends.
Mary Ann was a founding member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple where she was active in various lay and social organizations. She was also active in SPJST Lodge 87 of Temple and KJZT.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lad Zatopek; an infant son, Joseph Zatopek; her parents, Joe and Frances Gerik; and six sisters, Ella Elles, Beatrice Pustejovsky; Lillian Macicek, Henretta Sembera, and Margaret Franck.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Cathy Zatopek of Dallas; grand-daughter, Clara Zatopek of Dallas; nieces and nephews, Jim and Estelle Elles of Houston, Judy Sembara of Houston, Nicki and John Moore of San Antonio, and Andrea Moore of Atlanta; and many dear friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale Preston and Faith Presbyterian Hospice and Fr. Michal Markiewicz of St. Rita’s Catholic Community for their loving attention.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation on Mary Ann’s behalf to St. Luke’s Catholic Church Development Fund or the History of West Museum.
