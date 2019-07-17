ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Jerry Max Skelton, 74, of Rockdale.
The body was cremated.
Mr. Skelton died Sunday, July 14, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 17, 1944, in Pasadena to Donald Miller and Thelma Blanche Hathcox Skelton. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Cindy Davis on March 4, 1980, in Houston. He was a ship fitter with the government and with General Dynamics.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Cody Chase Skelton; two sisters, Rose Mary Crump of Rockdale and Donna Thomasson of Lubbock; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Pet Lives Matter 2, 15 County Road 1150, Cumby, TX 75433.
Rockdale Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.