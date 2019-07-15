BELTON — No services are planned for Grace Aline Louis, 88, of Belton.
Mrs. Louis died Thursday, July 11, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Caldwell to George and Maybell Vance. She worked for railroads and transportation. She was a volunteer at the Veterans Affairs hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Louis; and a daughter, Connie Kipe.
Survivors include two daughters, Melaniee Burt of Temple and Debora LeJuhn of Iowa, La.; two sons, Gary Barmore of Belton and Charles Allen Permenter of Houston; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.