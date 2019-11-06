BELTON — Randall Robert Vick, 71, of Temple died Wednesday, Nov. 6, at his residence.
Private services will be at a later date.
He was born May 28, 1948, in Loveland, Colo., to Edna and Patrick Vick. He owned Vick’s Electric.
He was preceded in death by a son, Randall Scott Vick; and a daughter, Tammy Lynn Harvell.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Judy Vick; a son, Terry Wayne Vick of Salado; two daughters, Kristi Lynn Hogwood and April Lynn Finto, both of Salado; a brother, Terry Tamlyn Vick of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.