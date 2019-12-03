Services for Patsy Cuevas, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Cuevas died Tuesday, Nov. 26.
She was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Temple to Juan and Felisitas Rivas Cruz. She married Joe Cuevas in 1958. She worked for Temple ISD. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Las Hijas de Maria.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Joe Cuevas; two daughters, Anna Marie LéRoy and Alice Trevino; several brothers and sisters; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.