Dr. Earl Jerome “Jerry” Schoolar, M.D., 83 of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Jerry was born on February 12, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee to Earl Schoolar, Sr. and Sadie Louise (Tucker) Schoolar. The family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where Jerry graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1954, and held the state high jumping record for many years thereafter. He went on to attend Texas Wesleyan College, where he met Quata Ann Taylor of Fort Worth, Texas, during the production of the musical “Finnian’s Rainbow” and they were married on June 4, 1955. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1958, Jerry worked in various chemist positions in Fort Worth and Ardmore, Oklahoma, while raising a family with Quata. First came Gwendolyn Kay, then Robert Bruce, Rebecca Lynn and Jerome David. While in Oklahoma, he was accepted to the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine, where he graduated with his MD on June 14, 1964.
Soon after completing his General Practice Residency at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Jerry was drafted by the United States Navy to serve as a Lieutenant in the Medical Corps from 1966-1968 in Kingsville, Texas, and was honorably discharged in July 1968. He returned to Fort Worth and continued general practice at Glenview Hospital from 1968 – 1970 before accepting a residency position at Scott and White Memorial Hospital, in Temple, Texas on July 1, 1970. This began Jerry’s over 36 - year career as a Radiology Specialist at Scott & White where he contributed to numerous research studies and held many positions, most notably, Director of the Radiology Residency Program and Director of Interventional Radiology. He was also awarded the degree of Fellowship by the American College of Radiology in 1995 for his “outstanding contributions and service to radiology.” In a speech at his retirement celebration in December 2006, Jerry summed up his career with this, “Many things have changed over the years, but one thing remains constant in all of us and defines who we are. The almost overwhelming desire to take care of sick people.”
Outside of work, Jerry enjoyed spending time with family, traveling with Quata, and volunteering for the Temple community. He served as President of the Bonham Middle School Parent Teacher Organization, and as the President of the Board of Governors for Temple Civic Theatre.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Quata Schoolar; brother and companion, Steve Schoolar and Salvador Salinas; daughter and son-in-law, Gwen Schoolar Rose and Rich Rose; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Maggie Schoolar; daughter and companion, Rebecca Schoolar Jafari and Ronald LaMorte; son and daughter-in-law, Jerome and Angie Schoolar. In addition, Jerry was a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren that will miss him dearly.
An intimate graveside service amongst family will be held at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park in Austin, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. There will also be a memorial service on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am in Temple, Texas at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Sid Richardson Auditorium.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Temple Civic Theater.