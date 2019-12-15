Colonel (ret.) Samuel William Floca
Colonel (ret.) Samuel William Floca, Jr, 78, of Temple, died December 10, 2019 in Austin after an extended battle with cancer. He is survived by his daughter, Amy J Floca Heidel, his son-in-law, Toby E Heidel, and his step-granddaughter, Maya J Heidel, of Austin, Texas.
A visitation will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Christian Church in Temple. Service time is pending. Cemetery services will follow at the Floca Memorial Pavilion at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Sam was born in Temple, Texas, on July 30, 1941, the only child of Samuel William Floca and Marguerite (McKay) Floca, who were also natives of Bell County. He was a sixth generation Texan. He graduated from Temple High School in 1959. He continued his studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He was married to Sharlie Lynn Gunter from 1970 until 1976 and they had one child, Amy Johanna.
Sam enlisted in the United States Army in 1963 and was commissioned as a Private. He trained as an Infantry Soldier but after attending Officer Candidate School at Ft Sill, Oklahoma he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. He served with the 1st Infantry Division - The Big Red One. He served two tours in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action, two Bronze Stars, the Legion of Merit, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and five Purple Hearts for his wounds during combat. He held many positions during his military career, including Public Affairs Officer for the Pentagon, Chief Public Affairs Officer for the US Army Europe, Commander of the 3rd Battalion, 37th Field Artillery at Herzo Base in Germany, Instructor of Military History at Ft Sill, Oklahoma, and Director of Military Strategy at the US Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He proudly served his country until he retired as a Colonel in 1992.
Sam lived his retirement years fully. He was a scholar who focused on military history, especially the Civil War. This led him to the position of technical advisor and author for a Civil War artist in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed leading private tours of the battlefield and was thrilled to be able to work on the movie “Gettysburg” as a technical advisor to several of the actors. When he moved back to Bell County in 1994 he renewed old friendships and created many more. He rediscovered his passion for golf, playing in various tournaments and winning quite a few - he even hit several holes-in-one. He loved spending time on the lake bass fishing with friends, only falling out of the boat once or twice. He lectured publicly and privately on the Civil War. He was an avid collector of toy soldiers, a unique hobby that brought him joy and broadened his community. His passion for military service was reinvigorated when he was asked to be the Honorary Regimental Colonel for the 82nd Field Artillery at Ft Hood, Texas. He mentored and came to love this next generation of soldiers. He sought to “never overlook the common soldier - to talk to them, advise them, and lead them.” He was a soldier until the end.
Sam made a lasting impression on all who met him. He was both interested and interesting.
He loved meeting new people and broadening his host of friends. He was charismatic and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a devoted and loving father. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Sam’s name to The Rev. Dr. A.W. Watkins Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 8045 Montgomery, AL 36109 (www.revdrawwatkins.org) would be appreciated.
