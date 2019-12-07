Otis Smith, 86, of Temple went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Graveside service will be at North Belton Cemetery on Monday December 9th at
10:00 AM.
Otis was a proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War era from Company “C”, 702nd Armored Infantry Battalion, 1st Armored Division, stationed at Fort Hood, TX. He retired after over 30 years of Federal Service including stints at the Temple Post Office, the Temple VA Hospital, Fort Hood Darnall Army Hospital, and the Fort Hood office of the Defense Logistics Agency.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Saundra Sue (Baber) Smith, his mother Ruth and stepfather Charlie Nugent, and his brothers Edward Smith and Charles Nugent.
He is survived by his sisters, Winnie and husband D.R. Van Besien of Emory and Dot and husband Terry Atwell of MIdlothian, and his children Larry Smith and wife Belinda of Emory, Vicki Shuttlesworth and husband David of Belton, and Gary Smith and wife Catherine of Temple. He is known as Grandad to his grandchildren Ashlie, Erin, Hailee, Jeff, Lauren, Russell, William, Kyle, and Stephen, and his great-grandchildren MacKenzie, Carlee, Quinn, Paul, James, Liam, Nora, Benjamin, Kameron, Victoria, and Elizabeth.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 8th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
The family requests memorials be made to Helping Hands Ministry, PO Box 1923, Belton, TX 76513.