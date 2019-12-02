BELTON — Services for Juan Gallegos Correa, 54, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Correa died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at a local hospital.
He was born June 24, 1965, in Mexico to Maria Remedios Correa and Jose Francisco Gallegos Cruz. He worked in construction as a roofer.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona M. Gallegos; three daughters, Romelia Villanueva, Consuelo Treviño and Rachel Villanueva; his parents; four brothers, Rodolfo Gallegos and Juan Manual Gallegos, both of Fort Worth, and Francisco Gallegos and Antonio Gallegos, both of Guanajuato, Mexico; three sisters, Maricela Gallegos, Lupe Gallegos and Rosario Gallegos, all of Hearne; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.