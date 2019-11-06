Services for Olivia Rodriguez, 90, of Converse will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Rodriguez died Sunday, Nov. 3, in San Antonio.
She was born June 3, 1929, in Kyle. She was a homemaker. She lived in Temple most of her life. She married Fred F. Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Gloria Zambrano; and three sons, Raul Vasquez, Fred Rodriguez and Joe J. Rodriguez.
Survivors include four sons, Steve Rodriguez, Jesse Rodriguez, Alfred Rodriguez and Sam Rodriguez; and three daughters, Dolores Yanez, Martha Machuca and Mary Hernandez.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.