Services for LaRita Elizabeth Cartwright, 78, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Edward Wilks and Wayne Wilks Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Cartwright died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at a Temple living center.
She was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Temple to Oscar Cornelius and Mary Elizabeth Scales Wilks. She attended Temple High School. She married Stanley Kirby Sr. in 1959. After they divorced, she married Joe Macek in 1962. He preceded her in death in 1993. She married Tommy Cartwright on Jan. 3, 2004. She worked as a receptionist at Peacock Beauty Salon and as a unit manager at Scott & White Memorial Hospital. She retired from Belton Eye Care Center. She was a member of Belton Church of Christ. She was a member of SPJST at Cyclone.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Tommy Kirby.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; a daughter, Melissa Everett of Belton; a son, Jerry Macek of Abilene; three stepchildren, Danny Cartwright of Temple, Dina Cartwright of San Antonio and Dan Bailey Sr. of Fort Worth; a brother, Ed Wilks of Belton; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.