Mary Elizabeth Bostick Taylor
Mary Elizabeth Bostick Taylor went home to Heaven on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Mary was born July 6, 1935, near Heidenheimer, Texas, and grew up in Rogers, Texas. She relocated to Temple and was married to Raymond Taylor. They raised a family of three children and remained in Temple for 45 years. In 2000 they relocated to a ranch in Rogers, Texas where she remained until her passing.
Mary was active professionally and personally during her life. Her professional life included time as a switchboard operator, working at F.W. Woolworth and Lone Star Gas Company, and as bookkeeper for Taylor Refrigeration. In addition Mary was the full-time administrative assistant at Canyon Creek Baptist Church for 20 years and part-time assistant for another 6 years. Personally she gave much of her time to her family in loving and caring for them. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, sewing, and baking, and blessed her family and many others with her abilities.
Her faith was strong and evident in her daily life. She practiced what she believed setting a wonderful example of a Christian life. She was strong, humble, loving, and kind, all of which had a significant and positive impact on her family and those around her.
Mary is survived by her husband Raymond; a son Doyle Taylor and wife Karen of Rogers; a daughter Kathy and husband Gordon Marshall of Temple; and daughter Judy and husband Keith Josey of Houston; a sister Dorothy Hoelscher of Temple; and an aunt Doris Johnson of Temple. Grandchildren include Brandy and husband Troy Smith of Leander; Jennifer and husband Blake Pitts of Belton; Derek and wife Madeline Marshall of Belton; Daniel and wife Erica Josey of Argyle; Grant Josey of Dallas; Emily and husband Hayden Smith of Houston; Stephanie Taylor of Pauls Valley, OK; Rebecca and husband Richie Richardson of Pauls Valley, OK; Caleb Taylor of Fort Drum, NY; and Megan Taylor of Rogers; She is also survived by two step-grandchildren Kacy and husband Josh Burtchell of Troy; and Trent Denio of Charlotte, NC. Mary was also blessed to have 22 great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by grandsons Joshua Taylor of Temple and Matthew Marshall of Temple.
Mary will be greatly missed by her family and all of those blessed by her life.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 10:00am at First Baptist Church in Rogers, Texas. Burial at Rogers Cemetery.
