BELTON — Services for Willie Fern Straw, 81, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Monday in North Belton Cemetery with Deral McWhorter officiating.
Mrs. Straw died Friday, Nov. 15.
She was born April 23, 1938, in Belton to Robert and Winnie Mabry Eubanks. She married Howard Wayne Straw on April 23, 1987. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Robbie Nidositko; two sisters, Bobbie Baker and Judy Threadgill; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Place Manor, 813 E. 13th Ave., Belton, TX 76513; or Cedar Ridge Church of Christ, 104 Cedar Ridge Rd., Gatesville, TX 76528.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Monday at the cemetery.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.