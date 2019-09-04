Services for Leonard George Gillmeister, age 93 of Temple, will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Covenant Lutheran Church in Temple, Texas with Pastor Heath Abel officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple. The family will receive visitors from 6-8:00pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Leonard G. Gillmeister was born on September 11, 1925 in Temple, Texas to Louis C. Gillmeister and Paula Ribbeck Gillmeister. He was one of six brothers who grew up on the family farm in the old farm house where the intersection of Battle Drive and Arrowhead Drive intersect in Temple nowadays. The old dirt road that led from the farm house to IH-35 is named after the Gillmeister family today.
A graduate of Temple High School, he briefly attended the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton, Texas where he met the love of his life, Katy Marjory Duty. The two were married at First Lutheran Church in Temple in 1953. Together they raised five children in a loving and Christian environment dedicated to teaching and living a God-fearing life.
Leonard was founder and co-owner of Gillmeister Roofing Company with his brother Emil from 1945 to 2006. Together, as a family-based business, they were pioneers in the roofing business serving the Central Texas area for 60 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting over the years, but mostly hunting with his sons and a grandson, Craig.
Leonard was a loving and caring man, who was devoted to supporting his family all of his life. He was a visionary who always strived to improve his community and offer his support to those around him. He worked tirelessly, day in and day out, as he always had a very strong work ethic and enjoyed seeing jobs get started and completed. His most favorite pastime was keeping his farm in Troy, Texas in operation with the help of his sons and dear, trusted friend, Leon Powell of Temple. Together they cared for and sold cattle, bailed hay, built fences and picked pecans. This farm was the birthplace of Wolfgang’s Garden. Every Christmas Eve, he hosted a barn service in his barn put on by Covenant Lutheran Church that became a tradition of over 30 years. In Leonard’s last few months at Cornerstone Gardens facility in Temple, he enjoyed playing a mean game of dominoes and encouraged those around him to join in.
Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie in 2013; his mom and dad; and four brothers, Louis, Fred, Herman and Emil. He is survived by one brother, Gilbert; a daughter, Paula Gillmeister Krause and husband Lester; four sons, David Gillmeister and wife Lisa, Joel Gillmeister and wife Rita, Darrell Gillmeister and wife Shannan and Sebastian Gillmeister and wife Marjorie; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family extends many thanks to all those who helped with Leonard’s care at Cornerstone Gardens Rehab Center in Temple, Visiting Angels, and the visitation he received from family, relatives, friends from Covenant Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church Men’s Prayer Breakfast group.
Please make memorials in Mr. Gillmeister’s name to Covenant Lutheran Church Building Fund, 4202 Hickory Rd, Temple, Texas 76502 or to the charity of your choice.
