Edwin Paul Balusek
Edwin Paul Balusek, age 84, of Holland, TX passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 in Temple, TX. Edwin was a farmer and lifelong resident of Holland. He loved to smile and laugh, and was well like by all who knew him.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Bertha Balusek.
He is survived by his brother Raymond Balusek and wife Johnnie; his nephews, Gary Balesuk and wife Gretchen and Waylon Balusek and wife Tammy; his 4 grand nieces and nephews, his 6 great grand nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.
Visitation was held on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett, TX. Funeral services will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at 10 am at Goodnight Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Czech National Cemetery in Holland, TX.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
