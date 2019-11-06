BELTON — Services for Megan Courtney Sewell, 33, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Danny Crosby officiating.
Ms. Sewell died Saturday, Nov. 2, in Temple.
She was born Feb. 15, 1986, in Coleman to Thomas Wayne and Carol Cunningham Sewell. She attended Vista Church in Temple. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business arts from Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Survivors include two sons, Peyton and Jordan Magana; a brother, Nathan Sewell; a sister, Jennifer Sewell; her parents; and her grandparents, Claude and Toma Lea Sewell.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.