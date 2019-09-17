BELTON — Services for Birdie L. Smith, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Smith died Monday, Sept. 16, at her residence.
She was born April 25, 1926, in Ripley, Tenn., to Hubert and Ruby Chism Miller. She married J.C. Smith in 1946 in Ripley. She worked at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009; and a son, Joe T. Smith in 2009.
Survivors include two sons, Hubert Wayne Smith of Tennessee and Tran Smith of Temple; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the City of Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.