BELTON — Services for Blaisette Galazzo “Gina” Hajovsky, 95, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Hajovsky died Sunday, Oct. 6, in Georgetown.
She was born Feb. 3, 1924, in Tunis, North Africa, to Jules and Lucie Licitra Galazzo.
During World War II, she was in the French army as an ambulance rescue soldier. In 1946, she worked for the French Embassy in Brazil. She married Pierre Blanchard in Nice, France, in 1946. In 1978, she moved to the United States. She married CJ Hajovsky in 1982 in Houston. She was a businesswoman, specializing in antiquities and real estate in the Houston area. In 2000, they moved to Belton.
She was preceded in death by her first husband.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Gilles Blanchard, Jacques Blanchard and Jean-Pierre Blanchard; and five grandchildren.