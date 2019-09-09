BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores Jeanette Lerma Lomeli, 52, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Lomeli died Thursday, Sept. 5, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 4, 1967, in Temple to Ramon and Frances Lerma.
Survivors include her husband, Rick Lomeli; four sons, Enrique Lomeli Jr., Israel Lomeli, Chris Lomeli and Nicholas Lomeli; three daughters, Jessica Lerma, Destine Lomeli and Arian Lomeli; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the family home; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.