Private family services for Garland Eugene Bartek, 73, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Bartek died Sunday, July 21, at his residence.
He was born March 5, 1946, in Temple to Louis and Lorene Surovik Bartek. He graduated high school in Little River-Academy. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Lillian Harris in 1977. He worked for the railroad and Wilsonart.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Damon Bartek of Heidenheimer and Shawn Fontz of Troy; a daughter, Kristen Culp of Heidenheimer; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.