Services for Lai Chun Jew, 85, of Temple and formerly of Amarillo will be private.
Mrs. Jew died Sunday, July 21, at a local hospital.
She was born April 29, 1934, in Hong Kong to Shu Lan and Lin Hing Fung Wong. She married Yim Kwan Jew in 1952. She immigrated to the United States in 1965 and was the owner/operator of Hong Kong Restaurant in Amarillo for 40 years, retiring in 1992.
Survivors include four sons, Andrew Jew of Temple, Paul Jew of Amarillo, James Jew of Phoenix and Thomas Jew of Austin; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.