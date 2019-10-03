Donny Carroll Love
Donny Carroll Love, 73 of Morgan’s Point Resort passed away on October 1, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was born June 14, 1946 in Gatesville, Texas to Gorman and Athyleen Love. He was the 3rd of 7 children.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandra Sellers.
His memory will be cherished by his wife of 43 years, Jamie Love, two children (Jimmy Don, and Donna Marie), three grandchildren (Jimmy Wayne Smith, Jack Melancon, and Lena Peacock), one great-granddaughter, (Harley Melancon), and one expecting. He will be deeply missed by his brothers (James, and Eddy) and three sisters (Nancy Whitmire, Rita Moore, and Ellen Ledbetter) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Belton High School in 1964. He was a Brakeman with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 30 years. He was an avid bowler and golfer. He made a hole in one at Sammons Golf Course and won numerous trophies and tournaments in bowling.
A private family memorial will be held in his honor.
Memorials in his honor may be donated to Hope for the Hungry, P.O. Box 876, Belton, TX 76513 or Second Chance Animal Shelter in Killeen.
