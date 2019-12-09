BELTON — Services for Clarine Smith Deaver, 97, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Justin Childers officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Deaver died Friday, Dec. 6, in Belton.
She was born Dec. 19, 1921, in Little River-Academy to Tom Willie Smith and Irene Jones. She was a beautician. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton and Miller Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1999; and a daughter, Lynn Jerline Barnes.
Survivors include two daughters, Beth Deaver of Holland and Veta Young of Brownwood; a sister, Eloise Wilson of Belton; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.