BELTON — Services for Nila Kelley Drake, 87, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Randy Holtzclaw officiating.
Burial will be in McDowell Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Drake died Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Belton.
She was born Dec. 14, 1931, in Brownwood, to William Edward Kelley and Alpha Clarada Freeze Kelley. She married Lloyd Wayne Drake on May 29, 1948, in Coleman. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2010. She was a homemaker. She worked at Woolco department store for numerous years, and later at Britt Drug Store in Belton.
Survivors include two daughters, Gaylyn Baird of Belton and Claudia Graf of Richardson; a son, Jeff Drake of Belton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren: and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.